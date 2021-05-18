Authorities: Armed man shot as he charged California officer

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a man armed with a knife was shot to death when he charged a police officer.

The suburban Monterey Park police officer was not injured in the attack around 5 p.m. Monday.

A department statement says the officer was concluding his shift when he entered a secure parking lot at a fire station next to the police station and was followed by another vehicle. The department says the officer had gotten out of his vehicle when the assailant exited his vehicle with the knife and charged.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at a hospital.