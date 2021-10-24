Authorities identify UC San Diego student who died after fall from 8th floor dorm room

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities identified an 18-year-old student who died after falling from the 8th floor of a UC San Diego dorm during a party Friday night.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner, 18-year-old Aaron Fan died after falling from a window on the 8th floor of Tioga Hall during a party just before midnight Friday.

“A campus officer came by the room to report a noise complaint and the decedent entered the bathroom,” the medical examiner said.

A short time later, witnesses saw Fan fall from the bathroom window onto the ground below.

Fan was taken to the hospital where he later died.

UCSD sent ABC 10News a statement Sunday:

"UC San Diego Police identified the 18-year-old man who fell from a building on campus as Aaron Fan from San Diego. An investigation is underway into the death. UC San Diego is providing counseling and other support services to our students and team members. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

"I want to assure you that we are here to support one another," Muir Provost K. Wayne King said.

The death comes as the university celebrated homecoming over the weekend.

