Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Authorities investigate crash of LA sheriff's helicopter

Police Helicopter Crash (FILE)
23ABC News
File graphic of a police helicopter over a radar screen.
Police Helicopter Crash (FILE)
Posted at 8:47 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 11:47:26-04

ASUZA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the crash of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter that left six people injured in mountains northeast of downtown LA.

The department’s Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday while responding to a vehicle that rolled over on a winding road in Angeles National Forest.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says all six people on board were airlifted to a hospital with a variety of injuries including broken bones.

Photos from the scene showed the damaged Super Puma helicopter on its side along a cliffside roadway in Azusa Canyon near the San Gabriel Dam.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!