Authorities say man fatally shot by LA deputies pulled a gun

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man spotted walking in the middle of a street in eastern Los Angeles County was fatally shot when he pulled a gun on deputies who stopped to talk to him.

A Sheriff's Department statement says patrol deputies spotted the man in an unincorporated area of Whittier shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, drove alongside and began talking to him.

The driving deputy stopped the vehicle and continued talking to the man.

The department says that's when the man produced a firearm and was shot. Both deputies were still in their vehicles at the time of the shooting.

The man died at the scene.