Avenatti, Stormy Daniels talks stalled by 1 juror, note says

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE- Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right, talks to the media as she leaves federal court, on April 16, 2018 in New York.The jury deliberating the fate of Michael Avenatti on charges that he ripped off his star client, Stormy Daniels, has told a judge that it is deadlocked on the first of two counts he faces. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 11:17 AM, Feb 04, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — The jury considering the fate of California lawyer Michael Avenatti on charges he cheated Stormy Daniels out of book proceeds says one juror is refusing to look at the evidence.

The jury foreperson told Judge Jesse Furman in a note Friday that the juror is acting on feelings and emotions. The note came in the second full day of deliberations.

The judge reminded jurors of his original legal instructions and their pledge to consider the evidence.

Avenatti became famous as he represented Daniels in lawsuits against former President Donald Trump. Daniels is a porn actor whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

