Average US price of gas jumps 8 cents per gallon to $3.10

Miguel Villagran/Getty Images
A man refuels his car.
Posted at 10:49 AM, May 24, 2021
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase is attributed to supply disruption from the 10-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyberattack, and a rise in prices for corn, a key ingredient in corn-based ethanol that must be blended by refiners into gasoline.

The price at the pump is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.23 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.53 in Houston.

