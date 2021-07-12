Watch
Average US price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21

Price at the pump is 97 cents higher.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 12, 2021
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose a nickel over the past two weeks to $3.21 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely hold steady now that crude oil costs have stopped rising.

The price at the pump is 97 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.65 per gallon.

The average price of diesel was $3.30 a gallon, up 3 cents.

