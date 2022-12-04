Baby boy accidentally ingests fentanyl at San Francisco park

(KERO) — The scare of a lifetime after a ten month old boy ingested fentanyl at a popular park in San Francisco.

Now, he's thanking first responders for their efforts to save his son.

“When I first arrived he was actually lying motionless on the ground in the park. He was on the grass on his back. They were pumping air," said parent, Ivan Matkovic. "I think it was only once they put him in the emergency vehicle and transferred him that you felt like okay there is a possibility for treatment. But when he is lying there motionless you don’t know what to do and you don’t know if that is it.”

Just minutes before the incident, Matkovic says his son was playing in the grass with his twin brother.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived to help within two minutes of the call.

Later, medical records would show the baby had suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose but, it's still unclear how the child ingested it.

San Francisco supervisor Matt Dorsey called this incident another wake up call for the city.

"How do we avoid this from happening again? I think it has to start with criminal justice and I think we have to go after the drug dealers," said Dorsey. "We have to incentives people who are active in their addictions to get out of their addictions."

The baby was discharged after 6 hours in the hospital. Now, his family says they are thanking first responders for saving his life.