Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Bail reduced for co-defendant in road-rage killing of boy

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Aiden Leos
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 17:18:51-04

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Bail has been reduced from $500,000 to $100,000 for a woman accused of being an accessory to the road rage killing of a little boy on a Southern California freeway.

An Orange County judge told Wynne Lee on Friday that if she is able to post bail she must agree to GPS monitoring and cannot have any contact with boyfriend Marcus Eriz, who is accused of murder.

Six-year-old Aiden Leos was shot while riding in his mother’s car on May 21. Prosecutors allege that Eriz was riding in a car driven by Lee and fired the shot after a traffic altercation. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads