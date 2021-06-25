Bail reduced for co-defendant in road-rage killing of boy

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Bail has been reduced from $500,000 to $100,000 for a woman accused of being an accessory to the road rage killing of a little boy on a Southern California freeway.

An Orange County judge told Wynne Lee on Friday that if she is able to post bail she must agree to GPS monitoring and cannot have any contact with boyfriend Marcus Eriz, who is accused of murder.

Six-year-old Aiden Leos was shot while riding in his mother’s car on May 21. Prosecutors allege that Eriz was riding in a car driven by Lee and fired the shot after a traffic altercation. Both have pleaded not guilty.