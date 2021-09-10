Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Bakersfield man freed after 21 years behind bars over double killing

items.[0].image.alt
SAS
Administative Segragation Unit at Kern Valley State Prison
Kern Valley State Prison (FILE)
Posted at 12:15 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 15:15:57-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A man who spent 21 years in prison over the killings of two people in a Bakersfield gang shooting he denied committing has been freed. His lawyers say 41-year-old Dwight Jones was freed from a Bakersfield facility on Thursday.

Jones was serving life without chance of parole for a 1999 drive-by attack at a park that killed two people. He proclaimed his innocence and the Loyola Project for the Innocent said it obtained statements from witnesses who said Jones was outside his home at the time of the attack.

Last week, Jones pleaded no contest to lesser charges and had his sentence reduced to time served.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

How You Can Donate