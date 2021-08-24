Bay Area preparing for Afghanistan refugees

(KERO) — Cities across the country are preparing for Afghanistan refugees.

In the Bay Area, the East Bay Afghan community is mobilizing finding shelter, gathering food, clothes and even finding people to help with legal assistance.

"Everyday they are calling, asking if there's any way we can help them. They are afraid they cannot go outside right now," said Nesar Abdiani from the Noor Cultural & Islamic Center.

Among those helping with those efforts is retired Lt. Col. Mike Hudson who served in the Marine Corps.

He recently helped his former military interpreter escape Afghanistan.

"All we're doing now is planning, trying to connect people. Gathering names of Afghan families in need."

And late Monday night the CEO of Airbnb announcing that the company will start housing as many as 20,000 refugees around the world for free.

Brian Chesky said the company will be paying for the homes but said it's only possible thanks to the home owners..

"The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up."