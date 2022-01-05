BBB warns public to beware of fake unemployment claim text alerts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Central California & Inland Empire Counties is warning the public to not fall for the fake text alerts from your bank.

This has been brought to the attention of a BBB employee when they received a text alert from Bank of America that included their official logo and read: “Your E.D.D. Prepaid account has been temporarily suspended visit [Link]”

Although the message looked real, the sender’s phone number and the link indicated that it was actually a scam.

BBB is warning the public not to fall for it because if you click on the link, it might download malware or trick you into giving out personal information.

Bank of America also shared a trick to recognize scams since their text alerts are sent from phone numbers such as 510-74 or 918-06 not a full 7-digit phone number.

If you or someone you know encounters a scam, BBB recommends you report it immediately on BBB Scam Tracker and help let others know to be on the lookout for that type of scam.