Bear cub rescued from Sierra wildfire escapes Tahoe center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe are asking for the public’s help in locating a bear cub that escaped from an animal rescue center where he was being treated for burns suffered in a Sierra wildfire.

The 6-month-old black bear is nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws. The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center in South Lake Tahoe said Tuesday he escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence.

The center says he is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but they need to locate him as soon as possible. The 25-pound cub may have bandages on his front paws.