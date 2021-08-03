Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Bear cub rescued from Sierra wildfire escapes Tahoe center

items.[0].image.alt
Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care via AP/File
In this July 25, 2021, file photo provided by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, is a bear cub that was taken in for treatment after it suffered burns in a California wildfire, to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Wildlife officials are asking for the public's help in locating a bear cub that escaped from an animal rescue center where he was being treated for burns suffered in a Sierra wildfire.The 6-month-old black bear nicknamed "Tamarack" after the fire that burned his paws escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence, the center said in a statement on Tuesday.
Rescued Tahoe Cub Escapes
Posted at 3:43 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 18:43:44-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe are asking for the public’s help in locating a bear cub that escaped from an animal rescue center where he was being treated for burns suffered in a Sierra wildfire.

The 6-month-old black bear is nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws. The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center in South Lake Tahoe said Tuesday he escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence.

The center says he is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but they need to locate him as soon as possible. The 25-pound cub may have bandages on his front paws.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!