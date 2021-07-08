Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Bear pulls California woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
GRIZZLY BEAR (file photo)
GRIZZLY BEAR (file photo)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 15:31:53-04

HELENA MONT. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a grizzly bear that pulled a 65-year-old woman from her tent in a small Montana town and killed her.

The bear had wandered behind the Ovando post office where it awakened the woman and two fellow campers in an adjacent tent. They removed food from their tents, stored it, and went back to bed.

The bear returned and pulled Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, from her tent, killing her before fellow campers drove the animal away with bear spray.

Officials on Thursday had set baited traps in and around Ovando and plan to kill the bear if it's captured or found.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County