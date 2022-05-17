Watch
Big cross-border tunnel is found linking Tijuana, San Diego

AP Photo
Law enforcement officers stand by the opening of a cross-border tunnel on Monday, May 16, 2022 between Mexico's Tijuana into the San Diego area. Authorities have announced the discovery of the underground smuggling tunnel on Mexico's border, running the length of a football field on U.S. soil to a warehouse in an industrial area. The cross-border tunnel from Tijuana to the San Diego area was built in one of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the limitations of former President Donald Trump's border wall. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)
Posted at 5:40 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 20:40:52-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities have announced the discovery of a major smuggling tunnel on Mexico’s border, running the length of a football field on U.S. soil to a warehouse in an industrial area.

The cross-border tunnel from Tijuana to the San Diego area was built in one of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the limitations of border walls.

The tunnel discovered Friday includes electricity, ventilation, railway cars and reinforced walls.

Six people, all from Southern California, were charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

It may signal a shift from previous tunnels that were used to smuggle marijuana.

