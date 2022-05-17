Big cross-border tunnel is found linking Tijuana, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities have announced the discovery of a major smuggling tunnel on Mexico’s border, running the length of a football field on U.S. soil to a warehouse in an industrial area.

The cross-border tunnel from Tijuana to the San Diego area was built in one of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the limitations of border walls.

The tunnel discovered Friday includes electricity, ventilation, railway cars and reinforced walls.

Six people, all from Southern California, were charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

It may signal a shift from previous tunnels that were used to smuggle marijuana.