Bill aims to make things right for veterans who were dishonorably discharged under 'Don't ask don't tell.'

(KERO) — Governor Newsom signing a bill in hopes of making things right for California veterans who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. The new legislation, AB 325, aims to help those veterans who were dishonorably discharged under 'Don't ask don't tell.'

'Don't ask don't tell' was repealed back in 2010 and then in 2020, the veterans association provided a way for gay and lesbian veterans to correct their military records.

However, some veteran's advocates say the process is confusing, and it can be difficult for veterans to gain access to their benefits.

This new bill, introduced by assembly member Jacqui Irvin, establishes a fund that helps educate veterans about how to get a discharge upgrade and assists them in applying for benefits.

According to the VA, an estimated 14- thousand service members were dishonorably discharged from the military when 'Don't ask don't tell was in place.'

Newsom says the legacy of 'Don't ask don't tell was a "shameful injustice" against our veterans and this new bill is just one way the state can make it right.