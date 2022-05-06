Bill allowing preteen vaccines without parental OK advances

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California measure that would allow children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent, including against the coronavirus, has cleared its first legislative committee.

If the proposal that advanced Thursday becomes law, California would allow the youngest people of any state to be vaccinated without parental permission.

Minors age 12 to 17 in California currently cannot be vaccinated without permission from their parents or guardians, unless the vaccine is to prevent a sexually transmitted disease.

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener’s proposal is perhaps the most contentious measure remaining from lawmakers’ once-ambitious agenda, after several other proposals lost momentum as the winter pandemic wave eased.