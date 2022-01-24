Watch
Bill would eliminate 'belief' exemption to school COVID-19 vaccination

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Democratic state Sen. Richard Pan of Sacramento, at podium, announces new legislation at news conference at the Arleta High School in Los Angeles Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Sen. Pan introduced the Keep the Schools Open and Safe Act, to close the personal belief exemption loophole for school-based vaccination requirements for COVID-19.
Richard Pan
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 15:50:47-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A proposed California law would eliminate a personal belief exemption in school-based COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Democratic Sen. Richard Pan introduced the Keep Schools Open and Safe Act on Monday in Los Angeles. Pan, a pediatrician, says the law is needed to ensure that children are educated.

The legislation would build on a 2015 law that eliminated the personal belief exemption for all other childhood vaccinations required for schoolchildren. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in October announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.

Pan’s proposal also follows legislation proposed Friday that would allow California children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent.

