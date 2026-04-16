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Billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer takes the lead in the California governor race according to a new poll

A new Survey USA poll shows Tom Steyer leading the California governor race with 21% support after spending $120 million on advertising.
Tom Steyer and Steve Hilton
AP
Tom Steyer and Steve Hilton
Posted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer is leading the race for California governor, according to a new Survey USA poll.

The poll shows Steyer with about 21% support, followed by Republican Steve Hilton at 18%.

Steyer's rise comes as the race continues to shift following Eric Swalwell’s exit. Steyer is leaning heavily on his personal wealth to boost his campaign, with reports showing he has spent about $120 million on advertising.

Analysts say that level of spending could make Steyer one of the most dominant forces in the race as candidates scramble to gain ground ahead of the primary.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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