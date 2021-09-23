Black Lives Matters activist sues Los Angeles Police Department over alleged 'swatting' incident

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — A Black Lives Matter activist is suing the Los Angeles Police Department after they responded to a call at her home about a hostage situation that may have been a swatting incident.

Black Lives Matter LA co-founder Melina Abdullah recorded an Instagram video last August when LAPD officers showed up to her home after they say they got a 911 call about a hostage situation there.

Police later learned the call may have been a swatting incident, which is when a person falsely reports a crime to garner police response.

But Abdullah is now suing LAPD over their actions that day.

"It was not accidental. They were not coming quote unquote to keep me safe. They were coming to evoke terror. They were coming to terrorize," said Abdullah.

In the lawsuit Abdullah claims police never made contact with her before more than 20 officers surrounded her home in tactical gear.

"Does LAPD call the land line of that home? No. Does LAPD call Dr. Melina's cellphone? No. Does LAPD take any measure to ensure the call is not a hoax? No," said Abdullah's lawyer.

Abdullah believes the large response was retribution for leading massive protests through out L.A. in the days following the murder of George Floyd.

The union that represents LAPD officers told us in a statement officers acted swiftly and professionally, saying in part "we have no doubt that if LAPD officers would have been delayed in their response or did not take the threat to kill hostages seriously, Ms. Abdullah would be suing the city for not providing an adequate police response."