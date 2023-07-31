Watch Now
Body discovered inside a barrel in Malibu, homicide detectives investigating

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to the Malibu Lagoon State Beach around 10:15 a.m. Monday.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 18:41:24-04

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A body was discovered inside a barrel in Malibu, California, on Monday and detectives are investigating the circumstances around the death.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to the Malibu Lagoon State Beach around 10:15 a.m. Monday and found the person inside the barrel, officials said. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department provided few details, saying homicide investigators had taken over the case.

The person's gender, age and cause of death were not immediately available.

