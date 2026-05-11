Bomb threat shuts down Six Flags Magic Mountain entrance

VALENCIA, Calif. (KERO) — A bomb threat at Six Flags Magic Mountain triggered a significant law enforcement response Monday after deputies say someone claimed bombs had been planted inside the park.

The park entrance was temporarily shut down while Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and bomb-sniffing K-9 units searched the area.

Officials say the threat was made while the park was closed. It remains unclear if the threat was credible or if any devices were found.

Six Flags Magic Mountain posted on social media saying they are aware of the police activity at the park and are currently monitoring the situation in coordination with local authorities.

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