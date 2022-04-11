Watch
Boy, 17, among 2 killed, 7 injured in shooting near Los Angeles

Posted at 6:30 AM, Apr 11, 2022
WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people including a 17-year-old boy were killed and five others were hospitalized after a weekend shooting near Los Angeles.

Sheriff's officials say the gunfire erupted Sunday on a residential block of unincorporated Willowbrook, south of downtown LA. The 17-year-old and a man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and a description of the shooter, or shooters, wasn't available.

The county Fire Department says four male victims were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries.

Detectives later learned that a female victim drove herself to the hospital.

