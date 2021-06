ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — The Orange County Zoo has announced that a plaque with a photo of a slain 6-year-old will be placed at a new large mammal exhibit scheduled to open next year.

Aiden Leos' family says the zoo was a special place for the boy. He was shot on May 21 in a road-rage attack as his mother drove him to kindergarten. Two people have been charged in connection with the shooting.