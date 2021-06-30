Watch
Branson's Virgin Orbit launches 7 satellites from 747 plane

AP
In this image from video made available by Virgin Orbit, the surface of the Earth, left, is seen from the company's LauncherOne rocket during a mission to deliver satellites from three countries into space on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Virgin Orbit via AP)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 15:28:36-04

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit has delivered satellites from three countries into space. It's the company's second successful rocket launch from a plane.

The company's modified 747 jet took off from California's Mojave Desert on Wednesday. The 70-foot rocket was carried beneath the plane's left wing. It was released over the Pacific near the Channel Islands, then fired its engine to head to space with seven small satellites.

Later, Branson declined to discuss plans to ride his Virgin Galactic rocket ship to the edge of space. Virgin Galactic plans three more test flights before taking paying passengers next year.

