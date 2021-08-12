Watch
Britney Spears' father to step down from conservatorship, but not yet

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles and Britney Spears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.. Britney Spears' father agreed Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, according to reports. Several outlets including celebrity website TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down.
Posted at 3:07 PM, Aug 12, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father has agreed to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, but his departure is not imminent.

James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down once an orderly transition can be made.

The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and her new attorney.

Britney Spears' new lawyer praised the decision, but promised to continue a vigorous investigation into Jamie Spears.

Thursday's filing says Spears "does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

