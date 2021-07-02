Building collapse in Florida has some California condo owners concerned

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KERO) — There are safety concerns at a condo complex in Marina del Rey in Los Angeles County. Residents say they've known about potential problems for some time. But for many, the collapse in Florida has heightened their fears.

Marina City Club towers was built back in the seventies. A report for the condo owners association in April cited the building is "in need of significant repairs" and that certain areas are in "poor condition."

"Building and safety will be making an inspection of the structures. This is not an unusual thing when we get a resident complaint. Then we will be looking at the engineering," explained Steven Frasher with L.A. County Public Works.

"My building inspectors met with the homeowners association and they did that to hear from them specifically of some of the specific areas want to make sure they take a look at," added L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Said resident Robin Thayer, "I'm very concerned because of what happened in Florida and I definitely want this place to be in good shape."

Inspectors will release a preliminary report as early as Friday. A more in-depth investigation will take days or weeks.