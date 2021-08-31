Watch
Bull rider killed in 'freak' accident' during competition

Andre Silva/Courtesy PBR/Bull Stock Media via AP
In this photo provided by courtesy of the PBR/Bull Stock Media bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva speaks in a locker room in Bangor, Maine, in March 2020. The Brazilian bull rider was killed Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, when his spur got caught in a rope, pulling him under the bull, and the animal stepped on his chest in California, according to the Professional Bull Riders touring group. Silva, 22, was competing at a bull-riding Velocity Tour event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, said Andrew Giangola, a spokesperson for Professional Bull Riders. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Posted at 2:35 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 17:35:19-04

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A Brazilian bull rider has died after a bull stepped on his chest in California.

The Professional Bull Riders touring group says Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, was competing at a bull-riding Velocity Tour event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Sunday.

Campos Silva lost his balance and his spur got stuck in the flank strap, which is wrapped around the bull’s lower torso to encourage it to buck. Campos Silva was pulled underneath the bull, which then stomped on his chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Giangola called it a “freak accident."

