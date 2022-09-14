CA governor approves bill for transparency from social media companies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill mandating more transparency from social media companies. The bill requires those companies to post policies on extremism and disinformation, and to report data on enforcement.

Social media companies that make over $100 million dollars in gross revenue must post Terms of Service in a digestible format for each platform they own. These corporations must also provide a description of the reporting process for inappropriate content, as well as the actions they take against Terms of Service violators.

The companies have to file two reports per year detailing the amount of flagged content and the actions taken against it. Social media companies can face a civil penalty of up to $15,000 dollars per day if these rules are violated.

The bill passed the California Legislature at the end of August.