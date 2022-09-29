CA Governor signs farmworker labor relations law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — In August of 2022, farmworkers from across California participated in a 24 day, 335 mile march from Delano to Sacramento with the goal of convincing Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a bill they say will allow farmworkers to feel safe when attempting to unionize.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Newsom signed the legislation the workers were asking for. The law will take full effect beginning next year.

“California’s farmworkers are the lifeblood of our state and have a fundamental right to unionize and advocate for themselves in the workplace,” the Governor’s Office tweeted after Newsom signed the bill.

Assembly Bill 2138 is the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act. The bill is intended to make it easier for California farmworkers to unionize.

Dolores Huerta, labor activist and co-founder of the United Farm Workers Association, says agriculture workers deserve the protection that comes with forming a union.

“It’s time that they recognize the farm workers because they’re the ones that make them wealthy, and they really deserve to have a union. They deserve to have a pension plan when they finish their work, that they should have some money to retire, so that their families and their children can be taken care of,” said Huerta.

Speaking in August, Huerta said the march symbolized the determination of California farmworkers to seek the representation she believes they deserve.

Teresa Romero, President of the Executive Board of the UFW, says the signing of the bill makes this a day of victory for farmworkers all over California.

“Every worker who sacrificed, every one of you who struggled and donated your time and your energy to get this done,” said Romero. “Farm workers across the state organized and sacrificed to make their voices heard and to pass 2183. Sí, se puede!”

Leydy Rangel, Communications Director for the UFW Foundation, adds that the sacrifice was one the farmworkers were willing to make in order to leave their mark on the process.

“While it’s been extremely tiring and painful, these workers are extremely happy that the were able to send a big message to the governor,” Rangel said, adding that the UFW looks forward to working with Governor Newsom in the future.