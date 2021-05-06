Watch
Caitlyn Jenner to critics: 'I move on' she says in interview

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the fourth Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality now running for California governor, said she opposes transgender girls competing in girls' sports at school. Jenner told a TMZ reporter on Saturday, May 1, 2021, that it's "a question of fairness." (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Caitlyn Jenner
Posted at 11:29 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 14:29:08-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner's Republican campaign for California governor has elicited angry reaction from some members of the LGBTQ community. But she says “I move on” when it comes to her critics.

Her comment came during a one-on-one interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, which marked some of the first words in public since announcing her candidacy about two weeks ago.

Jenner also endorses the border wall that was a signature project for former President Donald Trump.

The 71-year-old Jenner is a reality TV personality and Olympic hero who came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

