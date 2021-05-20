Watch
Cal/OSHA to discuss temporary covid changes in workplace

Posted at 8:31 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 11:51:31-04

(KERO) — California's Occupational Safety and Health Administration -- or Cal/OSHA -- is set to consider changes to standards in the workplace.

Last year Cal/OSHA developed emergency temporary standards requiring employers to develop programs and guidelines on dealing with COVID-19 cases and outbreaks. Earlier this month changes were submitted to the board to be considered at a meeting Thursday.

Here's a closer look at some of those proposed changes:

First, many people have gotten used to working remotely but Cal/OSHA will consider updating the definition of a place of employment to not cover remote locations.

A face covering would not include scarves, bandannas, ski masks, or turtlenecks.

Also, to be considered fully vaccinated an employee would need to provide documentation like a vaccine card.

The Cal/OSHA board will also consider physical distancing and pay changes.

That meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m.

