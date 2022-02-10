Cal Poly dorm fire injures student, displaces 60 residents

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say an electrical fire in a dormitory at California Polytechnic State University injured one student and displaced about 60 residents.

University President Jeffrey Armstrong says the blaze broke out shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday in a second-floor room at Yosemite Hall Tower 6 on the campus in San Luis Obispo. He says while one student received minor injuries, the others in the building were able to safely evacuate.

Much of the damage was contained to the room where the fire started. The university provided all students in Yosemite Hall with breakfast and contacted their professors to let them know they may not be able to attend class.