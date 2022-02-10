Watch
California accuses Tesla of alleged discrimination at plant

Ben Margot/AP
FILE - Vehicles are parked outside the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif., on May 12, 2020. California sued Tesla Inc. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, over allegations of discrimination and harassment of Black employees at its San Francisco Bay area factory.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 16:31:01-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have sued electric car maker Tesla Inc.

They allege the company has been discriminating against Black employees at the San Francisco Bay Area factory where most of its vehicles are made.

The lawsuit seems likely to widen a rift between Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, and the state where he launched the company. Tesla is now worth more than $900 billion, less than 20 years after Musk set out to transform the auto industry.

Musk moved Tesla’s headquarters from Palo Alto, Calif., to Austin, Texas, last year after publicly feuding with California officials about keeping a factory open during the pandemic.

