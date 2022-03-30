Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California AG: Agents seized 1,500 illegal guns in 2021

Prohibited Gun Owners Database
California Department of Justice via AP
In this photo released by the California Department of Justice, state Attorney General Rob Bonta talks about the Armed and Prohibited Persons System, known as APPS, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A surge in gun purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those bought by people who are prohibited from having firearms, prompted state law enforcement last year to mount an aggressive push through a unique California program to seize nearly 1,500 weapons, authorities said Wednesday.
Prohibited Gun Owners Database
Posted at 12:34 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 15:34:55-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A surge in gun purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those bought by people who are prohibited from having firearms, prompted state law enforcement last year to mount an aggressive push through a unique California program to seize nearly 1,500 weapons.

The California Department of Justice on Wednesday says agents investigated more than 6,600 people in 2021 through the Armed and Prohibited Persons System, known as APPS. The only-in-California registry cross-matches databases to find people who legally purchased weapons but are now banned from ownership.

State and local authorities then can move to seize the weapons under the program, which began in 2006.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!