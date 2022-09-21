Watch Now
California agricultural exporters using alternative routes, transportation methods to move products

Sep 21, 2022
(KERO) — California agricultural exporters are turning to alternative routes and transportation modes to move their products to bypass some congested ports.

The Port of Oakland, a key agricultural trade hub, has seen reduced vessel service by ocean carriers. This summer almond growers and processors launched a so-called “Almond Express” using rail lines to transport exports the to ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

One walnut producer has resorted to shipping products by rail all the way to the port of Virginia in Norfolk.

