California AG's wife among those seeking his Assembly seat

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Voters in the San Francisco Bay Area may keep it all in the family when they vote for a successor to replace Attorney General Rob Bonta in the state Assembly. His wife, Mia Bonta, is among the frontrunners in Tuesday's election for the 18th Assembly District.

Rob Bonta left the Legislature in April after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him to fill the state’s vacant top law enforcement post.

Eight candidates are vying to replace him, including six Democrats in the Alameda County district where 66% of voters are registered with that party. Several have backgrounds in local government.

Mia Bonta, who is president of the Alameda school board, outraised the other candidates and has endorsements from numerous lawmakers.