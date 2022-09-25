Watch Now
California allows lawsuits against ‘cyber flashers’

FILE - In this Monday Dec. 1, 2014 file photo, the California State Assembly meets for an organizational session where lawmakers took the oath of office at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. In the upcoming year Democrats will push for increased spending on education and social programs while Republicans will strive for relevancy after a strong showing in legislative races last month. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians who find themselves victims of “cyber flashing” can sue under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The law aims to punish and deter those who send unsolicited sexually explicit messages via text, email, or other electronic means.

Recipients have received such unwelcome surprises, often from strangers, through online dating apps and social media platforms, and even via Apple’s AirDrop in public areas, said Democratic Sen. Connie Leyva, who sought the measure.

The law will allow recipients to recover at least $1,500 and as much as $30,000 from senders of obscene material who are older than age 18, along with punitive damages and attorney’s fees. They’ll also be able to seek court orders blocking such behavior in the future.

“No Californian should ever be sent a sexually explicit picture or video without their consent and, when that happens, it is critical that survivors have a legal path to pursue following this technology-based sexual harassment," Leyva said in a statement Friday.

State lawmakers sent the measure to Newsom without opposition last month. He signed it without comment. Virginia and Texas have previously taken similar actions.

