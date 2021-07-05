Watch
California Amazon delivery driver suspected in DUI crashes

Bebeto Matthews/AP
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company's warehouse in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Amazon
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jul 05, 2021
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of an Amazon delivery van was arrested on suspicion of DUI after two hit-and-run crashes that knocked down a light pole and smashed up a parked car in a Southern California neighborhood.

Simi Valley police responded Thursday to reports of a city light pole down across a residential sidewalk.

Officers investigated reports that the pole was struck by an Amazon van that left the area. A short time later the van returned to the neighborhood, hit a parked car and again left the scene.

Officers spotted the van nearby and arrested the driver, a 23-year-old Woodland Hills resident.

