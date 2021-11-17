Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California analyst predicts $31 billion budget surplus

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2021. California will have a $31 billion budget surplus next year as revenues continue to climb despite the pandemic, according to a new forecast from the state's independent Legislative Analyst's Office.
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 2:04 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 17:04:47-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s independent Legislative Analyst’s Office is forecasting that the state will have a $31 billion budget surplus next year.

The predicted surplus is so large the office estimates it will exceed a constitutional limit on state spending by more than $14 billion.

That could require Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers to either cut taxes, spend more money on schools and infrastructure or give rebates to taxpayers. California’s tax collections have continued to soar despite the pandemic.

From April to June of this year, California businesses reported a 38.8% increase in taxable sales. The Legislative Analyst’s Office says it’s impossible to know whether these revenue gains are sustainable.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Thursday, Nov. 18th from 5 AM to 7 PM