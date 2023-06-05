California and Texas lead the pack in dog bites on U.S. Postal carriers

(KERO) — The U.S. Post Office released its annual list of states with the most dog bites against its carriers. And in 2022, California and Texas were the states with the highest number of dog bites.

USPS says it recorded 675 attacks in the Golden State, while Texas totaled 404. Houston, Los Angeles, and Dallas were the cities with the most dog bites.

USPS says more than 5,3000 of its employees nationwide were attacked by dogs last year.

The post office reports this list every year at the beginning of National Dog Nite Awareness Week.

The agency says it trains its carriers not to startle the dogs and to avoid interacting with them. The postal service says the best thing to do is to keep your pets on a leash, behind the fence, inside your home, and away from the door.

Nearly 50 letter carriers have been attacked by dogs in Bakersfield over the last five years.

