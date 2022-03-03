Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California anti-vaccine doctor pleads guilty to joining Capitol riot

Capitol riots
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Capitol riots
Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 13:41:57-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A California doctor known as a leading purveyor of coronavirus misinformation pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge on Thursday for joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last year.

Dr. Simone Gold, founder of the anti-vaccine group America’s Frontline Doctors, entered the plea to a charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

The conviction carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

The doctor also acknowledged then entering the building and giving a speech in Statuary Hall about her opposition to coronavirus vaccine mandates and lockdowns imposed by the government.

She also has told The Washington Post that she regretted going inside the building.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Star Wars Night

Enter to Win a Family Four-pack of Tickets