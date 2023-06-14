California Assembly Bill 957 encourages parents to affirm their child's gender identity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, the California Assembly Judiciary Committee advanced a bill aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ youth. Assembly Bill 957 encourages parents to affirm their child's gender identity as part of the legal criteria deciding custody and visitation.

Opponents of the bill made their voices heard outside the state capitol.

"It will elevate not affirming your child's gender identity -- whatever gender identity they choose. If the parent doesn't affirm that, that will be abuse," argued Erica Friday, of Our Duty, a "support network for parents who wish to protect their children from gender ideology."

"Judges will have no ability to use their discretion," she continued.

The bill's author, 11th District Assemblymember Lori Wilson says that gender identity will not be a deciding factor or take precedence over others.

"It is not taking away any other factor. If a parent is abusive to their child, I don't care what name they use for their child, I don't care with what pronouns they use. That child should not be with that parent."

The bill now heads to the state senate for a vote.