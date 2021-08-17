Watch
California Assembly to require vaccine for its employees

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this July 15, 2021, file photo, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, wears a face mask as he addresses the Assembly in Sacramento, Calif. On Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, Rendon said all Assembly employees must be vaccinated against the coronavirus and must have begun the vaccination process by Sept. 1. Rendon said the move will protect everyone who enters the Capitol.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The leader of the California Assembly has ordered all of its employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced the new policy on Monday. Gov. Gavin Newsom last month ordered all state workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. But that order did not apply to legislative employees because they are not part of the executive branch of state government.

Rendon said about 80% of Assembly employees have already been vaccinated.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said she will not require all Senate employees to be vaccinated. Atkins said 91% of Senators and staff are already vaccinated.

