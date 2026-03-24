California lawmakers vote to rename Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California lawmakers are rushing to rename Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day following allegations of rape and sexual abuse against the former labor leader.

The State Assembly voted unanimously to change the holiday's name. In a rare show of bipartisan support, every member of both chambers co-authored the bill.

The Senate is expected to vote on the measure this Thursday. That would allow Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign it into law before the March 31 holiday.

The bill will take effect immediately once it is signed.

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