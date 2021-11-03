California attorney general puts focus on affordable housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general is putting a new emphasis on trying to alleviate the state’s seemingly intractable affordable housing problem.

That includes creating a “strike force” of lawyers to focus on tenant protections and related issues.

Attorney General Rob Bonta says the strike force will draw on attorneys from four existing sections within the state Department of Justice.

He noted Wednesday that a new law increases his authority to enforce state housing and zoning laws alongside the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

That includes added authority to sue if local governments don’t boost their housing supply, including fair and affordable housing and rental properties.