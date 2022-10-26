Watch Now
California Attorney General Rob Bonta launches Reproductive Task Force

The goal is to “protect and expand access to abortion and reproductive healthcare” in the state.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Oct 26, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has launched a Reproductive Task Force to protect those seeking and providing abortions.

The goal is to “protect and expand access to abortion and reproductive healthcare” in the state.

The task force includes district attorneys, county counsel, and city attorneys from across California.

Among other things, it will work to prosecute crimes of intimidation and harassment at abortion clinics. It will also work to prevent out-of-state agencies from getting their hands on abortion-related healthcare information.

