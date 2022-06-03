Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California bank robbery suspect killed in police shootout

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 14:07:08-04

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in San Bernardino when he opened fire on sheriff's deputies after a chase, authorities said.

At around 3:30 p.m., San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies received a report of an attempted burglary at a closed bank in Grand Terrace and then got a report of a bank being robbed in neighboring Colton, sheriff's spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told KNBC-TV.

Coloton police spotted his car and began a chase that ended in downtown San Bernardino after authorities laid out a spike strip and the fleeing car crashed into a county utility vehicle, although the utility workers weren’t hurt, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Colton officers tried to approach the man when he opened fire with a rifle and they shot back, killing him, authorities said.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Nobody else was injured, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!