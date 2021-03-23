Menu

California bill aims to jumpstart 'microstamps' on handguns

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Chris Puehse, owner of Foothill Ammo, displays .45-caliber ammunition for sale at his store in Shingle Springs, Calif. California could expand its law requiring unique identifiers on every bullet casing to include weapons used by law enforcement, a move that proponents said is another attempt to help investigate shootings by police. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 23, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could expand its unique law requiring individual identifiers on all bullet casings to include weapons used by law enforcement.

Proponents say the pending legislation is another attempt to help investigate shootings by police while jumpstarting what the gun industry says still is unworkable technology.

The state’s long-delayed law requires gun manufacturers to adopt microstamping technology on new types of handguns introduced in California. That is aimed at imprinting a unique set of microscopic characters on all cartridge casings when weapons are fired.

That would link bullet casings left behind by semi-automatic weapons to the guns that discharged them.

