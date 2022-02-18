Watch
California bill would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 10, 2022. On Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced legislation aimed at letting private citizens file lawsuits to enforce a ban on assault weapons. The bill is modeled after a Texas law that lets private citizens enforce a ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 9:52 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 12:52:34-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California bill would allow private citizens to go after gun makers in the same way Texas allows them to target abortion providers.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday backed a new bill in the state Legislature that would let private citizens enforce the state’s assault weapons ban by filing civil lawsuits.

It’s modeled after a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers for performing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Texas law to stay in effect pending a legal challenge.

